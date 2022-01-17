Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,276 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

