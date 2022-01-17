Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $100.56 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.