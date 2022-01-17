Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,904.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,822.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

