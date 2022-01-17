Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

