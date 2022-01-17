Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 135.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,250. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

