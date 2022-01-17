Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,166,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $37.07.

