38,931 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Criteo by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.78. 14,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

