Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,363 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,710. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

