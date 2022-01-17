Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,280. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.77 and a 200-day moving average of $483.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

