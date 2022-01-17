Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,323 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. 957,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

