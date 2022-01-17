Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.46. 3,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,060. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

