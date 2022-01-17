Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 224,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $156.88 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

