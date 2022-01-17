Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Zillow Group makes up 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 4,512,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,960. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.