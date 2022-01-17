Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 17,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

Kuke Music Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

