Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $621,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 48,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

