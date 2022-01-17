Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 12,422 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

