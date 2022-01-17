Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.88% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,500 in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stryve Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

