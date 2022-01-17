Arion Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $45,904.53 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07641157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,521.31 or 0.99540025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,351,421 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

