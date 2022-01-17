Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $29.36 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $111.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

