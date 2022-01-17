Akash Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.41 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $283.80 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07641157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,521.31 or 0.99540025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007863 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

