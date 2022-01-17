The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.40 on Monday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

