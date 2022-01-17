USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Tops $28.59 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $101.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07641157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,521.31 or 0.99540025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007863 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

