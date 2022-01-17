Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

