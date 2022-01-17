AGF Investments LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

