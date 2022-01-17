Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 412 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $145.15 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

