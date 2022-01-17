Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $127.54 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

