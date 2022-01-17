Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

