TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Update

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TSPQ stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSPQ. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

