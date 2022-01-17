AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $676.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $719.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.46. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $448.48 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.