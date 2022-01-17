Gavea Investimentos Ltda Sells 5,750 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up 9.1% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Yandex were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. Yandex has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.