Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.11 and its 200 day moving average is $380.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

