Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Decreases By 35.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

