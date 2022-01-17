Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,196 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

ILCB stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

