CX Institutional Has $8.71 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

