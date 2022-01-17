CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.