Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 690,516 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,516 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE GENI opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

