CX Institutional Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $80.07.

