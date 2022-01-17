iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

