CX Institutional Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

URTH opened at $133.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $111.03 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

