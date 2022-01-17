CX Institutional Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

URTH opened at $133.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $111.03 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.