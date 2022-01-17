Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

