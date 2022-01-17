Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

