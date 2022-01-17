William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $75,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.