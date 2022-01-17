Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,726 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.28.

DE stock opened at $379.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

