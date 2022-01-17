William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $75,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $529.35 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.31 and its 200 day moving average is $644.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

