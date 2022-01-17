PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $58,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

