William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ulta Beauty worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $374.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

