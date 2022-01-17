William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,570 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.86% of Certara worth $149,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,344,529 shares of company stock worth $279,412,297. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

