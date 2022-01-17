Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,058.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

