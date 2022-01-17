First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 498.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $86.64 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.