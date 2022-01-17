Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

RBLX opened at $79.05 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.